10 Minnesota football players suspended, accused of gang rape not charged due to lack of evidence

Ten suspended University of Minnesota football players will not face criminal charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 22-year-old female student.
The woman claimed she had been assaulted by 10 to 20 men on the team who ‘lined up like they were waiting for a turn on her’ after their season-opening victory against Oregon State on September 2.
But Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has declined for the second time to charge any of the players, despite calling their behavior ‘deplorable’.
Freeman previously decided not to prosecute the players in November, until the school’s own investigation revealed troubling details about the alleged assault.
After reviewing that report, Freeman stood by his November decision, saying the school’s investigation didn’t add sufficient evidence to warrant criminal charges.
‘That report shined a light on what can only be described as deplorable behavior,’ Freeman said in a statement.
‘Reviewing the full report and comparing it to the criminal investigation file shows no new significant evidence that would enable prosecutors to bring charges against any individuals that could be sustained under our much higher standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,’ he added.
The university said in a statement that it respects Freeman’s decision, but noted their own suspensions of the players stem from different standards and policies than the criminal process Freeman worked through.
UM indefinitely suspended the 10 players after completing its own investigation.
Kiante Hardin, Ray Buford, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson were suspended in September.
Carlton Djam, Seth Green, Kobe McCrary, Antonio Shenault, Mark Williams and Antoine Winfield Jr were suspended in December after the school’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action issued its report on the assault.
A redacted copy of the 82-page report was published by local TV station KSTP and revealed the woman’s horrifying recollection of the night.
The victim, who reported the alleged attack the morning after it happened, told police she was at the game that night before attending multiple parties.
At the last party she attended, the woman recalled meeting two members of the team, one of whom was a recruit.
One of the men lived in the same complex where the party was being held and invited her back to the apartment with the recruit.
The woman recalled feeling ‘uncomfortable’ with the situation after she entered the apartment and went to the bathroom.
One of the men told her she was taking too long and when she came outside he stood between her and the apartment’s front door in a manner that made her feel ‘unable to leave’, according to the Pioneer Press.
The two men then began to take off their clothes and the woman felt ‘overpowered’, ‘confused’ and ‘trapped’.
She told the school she felt she had no way out of the situation, which she said quickly escalated.
At one point the victim recalled seeing a ‘line of people, like they were waiting for their turn’ on her.
One of the players revealed he had received a FaceTime call from one of the men involved in the threesome who claimed the woman in his room was ‘down with it’, meaning she was ‘willing to have sex with others’, the report reads.
While most of the players involved claimed their sexual interactions with the woman had been consensual, one teammate told investigators that ‘she didn’t seem to like it’.
He recalled players gathering outside the bedroom door and that men were talking about who would go ‘next’.
The player revealed someone said the group was ‘training her’, meaning multiple men were lining up to have sex with her.
He told investigators that at one point he peeked into the bedroom and heard the woman say ‘I don’t want to’ and ‘this is too many people’ and that she was in pain.
The player said he had told the teammate who first initiated the threesome that things seemed to be getting out of hand, but they only replied: ‘No man, she straight’.
But the player’s recollection matches that of the woman, who said she remembered ‘yelling for them to stop sending people in the room because she couldn’t handle it’, the report reads.
The victim also told investigators that sh wrapped herself in a blanket that was on the bed at one point to try and ‘shield herself from people in the room’.
She also recalled two of the men ‘trying to force their penises into her mouth’ while another ‘had vaginal sex with her’, it continues.
The victim said she believed she was ‘being held down’ during some moments and that she remembered ‘trying to push people off her by pushing on their stomachs and being unsuccessful’.
She also recalled men grabbing her hair and forcing her head toward their genitals.
The woman told investigators she ‘focused on the ceiling’ to try and get through the ordeal, telling them she often felt ‘confused’ and ‘dazed’.
An hour to an hour and a half passed by before the last man finished.
The victim said the man looked down at the ground, which was littered with condoms, and said ‘Oh my god’.
She said the man asked her in the hallway of the apartment if she was okay and she replied, ‘I don’t know’.
He then asked her if she planned to tell anyone what happened.
The woman said she immediately began to cry when she left the apartment.
‘She realized she had no idea what had happened to her, expect that men had had sex with her, she had been violated and she felt physical pain,’ the report reads.
The report concluded that the victim’s account of that night was more credible than the players it interviewed, and said some players tried to impede the university’s investigation into the incident by deleting text messages and video footage.
Several players face permanent expulsion from the university, while others could be suspended for a year.
Two days after the suspension was announced, the football team revealed they planned to boycott all remaining events including the Holiday Bowl.
Their boycott, which lasted just two days after it faced immense backlash, was supported by Head Coach Tracy Claeys.
More than 3,000 people have signed a petition calling for Claeys, who has two years remaining on his contract, to be fired.
Athletic director Mark Coyle, who made the decision regarding the suspensions, has said he plans to meet with the football coach in the near future.