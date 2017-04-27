14 foods you can eat as much of as you want and not gain weight

The INSIDER Summary:
- Certain non-starchy fruits and vegetables won’t cause you to gain weight no matter how much of them you eat.
- This is because they’re mostly made up of water, they’re low in calories, and they have fiber which helps keep you full.
- Examples include tomatoes, kale, grapefruit, celery, blueberries, broccoli, cantaloupe, cauliflower, and strawberries.
While there’s no such thing as a zero-calorie food, there are foods you can enjoy freely without having to worry about packing on the pounds.
According to nutritionist Dr. Lisa Young, these foods generally fall into one of two categories: non-starchy fruits or vegetables.
Young says there are few reasons why you won’t gain weight from eating these foods:
- They’re mostly made up of water.
- They’re low in calories.
- They contain fiber, which helps make you feel and stay full.
Although these fruits and vegetables aren’t high in protein, they’re packed with plenty of vitamins, antioxidants, and other nutrients that have numerous benefits for your health.
Keep scrolling to 14 foods you can eat without restraint.
CELERY
Almost 95% of celery is water, but that doesn’t mean the vegetable doesn’t have significant health benefits. Celery contains potassium, folate, fiber, and 30% of your daily requirement of vitamin K. There are only six calories in a single serving. You’re best off eating celery when it’s fresh, though. The vegetable loses many of its antioxidants within five to seven days of being purchased.
KALE
Kale is light in calories — one cup of raw kale only has about 33 calories — but it contains close to three grams of protein and 2.5 grams of fiber per serving. It’s one of the relatively few foods that contains an omega-three fatty acid, a nutrient that most people rely on fish to get. Like other kinds of lettuce, kale is also high in vitamins and folate.
BLUEBERRIES
Blueberries’ claim to fame is their antioxidant content. The fruit has more antioxidants than any other fruit. And for all the fiber a cup of blueberries packs — 14% of your recommended daily value — it only has around 85 calories.
CUCUMBERS
A fruit that is mostly made up of water, cucumbers only contain 16 calories per serving. The seeds and skin contain most of the fruit’s nutritional value, so you’re best off not peeling your cucumbers. The peel and seeds provide both fiber and a form of vitamin A known as beta-carotene, which is known to be good for your eyes.
TOMATOES
Tomatoes are best known for the fact that they contain lycopene, a carotenoid, which helps fight against chronic diseases and also gives the fruit its red color. Besides lycopene, tomatoes are high in vitamins A, C, and B2, as well as folate, chromium, potassium, and fiber. And for all the nutrients it boasts, one medium-sized tomato only has around 25 calories.