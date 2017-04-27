BY RAVEN JOY SHONEL, Staff Writer
ST. PETERSBURG – The Gathering of Women, Inc. 2017 Men and Women of Distinction Awards Ceremony kicked off an amazing afternoon this past Sunday. The St. Petersburg Country Club, located at 2000 Country Club Way S, was filled with family and well wishers who came out to support the achievements of this year’s honorees.
The Distinction Awards are to honor individuals who have tirelessly given their time, talent and expertise to benefit the community. These community heroes represent a broad range of community activism that included health, culture, public service and business.
School Board Member Rene Flowers took over the Mistress of Ceremonies duties with a laugh and a smile. All dressed in their Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes, the audience enjoyed a dance number from the Flower Girls, an inspiration song by the group Tribe and honoree Alex Harris wowed the crowd with his soulful voice singing one of Sam Cooke’s tunes “A change is gonna come.”
As this year’s guest speaker, Nikki Gaskin-Capehart, director of Urban Affairs for the City of St. Petersburg, praised the honored guest for being “agents of change,” for “fighting the good fight” and putting in the hard work that is needed to leave behind a better community for our youth.