37-year-old federal prosecutor found dead on Miami beach with ‘traumatic’ head injuries By JENNIFER SMITH FOR DAILYMAIL.COM Beranton J. Whisenant Jr was discovered in the water by a passer-by on Hollywood Beach on Wednesday at 4.30am. The 37-year-old prosecutor had suffered significant head injuries which police say are consistent with a gunshot wound. They have not yet revealed whether his death is being treated as a murder, suicide or accident. Whisenant was ‘very well dressed’ when he was found, wearing a business shirt and black pants. Residents told NBC he had all of his personal effects on him when he was discovered. Whisenant worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami in its major crimes unit. In a statement, it said of him: ‘The U.S. Attorney’s Office family is deeply saddened by his death. ‘He was a wonderful lawyer and great colleague. We will miss him deeply. ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.’