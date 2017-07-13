4 Leafy Greens You Never Knew Were This Healthy

As a healthy leafy green that keeps countless benefits, watercress (Nasturtium officinale) sure is not one of the most famous. It can be found in many places, but some consider this leaf vegetable as weed, which means, it is deemed unhelpful and unwanted. What is unknown to many is that there’s certainly more to watercress than what meets the eye. It may look undesirable to you at first, but take time to look into what this veggie can do and you will be left in awe. As a good source of vitamin A and calcium, watercress aids in bone health. It also helps keep your teeth and gums healthy. But it does not end there. As a vegetable that is rich in vitamin K, having watercress as part of daily consumption is a good way of treating Alzheimer’s disease. Watercress also contains a good amount of vitamin C and manganese. Its benefits are more or less similar with organic coconut oil. In addition, a compound derived from watercress called phenylethyl isothiocyanate was subjected to a thorough study, and experts found out that the compound has certain anti-cancer properties. This health benefit alone is enough to place watercress on the list of the must-consume superfoods. It is saddening that not many are aware of the health benefits of this aquatic plant, if only people were not quick to disregard something that looked like an ordinary weed.