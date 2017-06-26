7 children found living in cockroach-infested apartment with no food or running water By RORY TINGLE FOR MAILONLINE Officers found seven children living in a bug-infested apartment with no food or running water and carpets covered with black mold. The apartment, in Daytona Beach, was kept in such a bad state that it would have been illegal to keep animals there, police said. Melida and Shameka Jenkins, 27 and 21, were arrested and charged with child abuse last Wednesday and the children passed to the care of their grandmother. ‘Just the wall-to-wall moldy carpet was a great danger to the children’s health.’ Bugs and cockroaches roamed every room of the apartment, clickorlando reported. Five of the children belonged to Shameka Jenkins and two to her sister, Melida, the police report said. The youngest child was an infant and the eldest eight, although officers said he only looked four or five. Shameka Jenkins, who had newly manicured fingernails, claimed she had complained to the landlord about the apartment. The Department of Children and Families is looking into the case.