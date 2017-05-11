7 steps to get rid of your financial stress once and for all

Source, USA Today | Original Content, Credit.com
Financial stress and anxiety affect millions of people. No matter how much, or how little, money you make, you have probably felt financial stress at some point in your life. It doesn’t matter how well you think you’ve planned (or haven’t), things can happen that cause you stress or anxiety.
Chances are you’ve had to deal with one of these situations:
-
Your income dropped and now you can’t pay your bills.
-
There was an unexpected expense that drained your savings.
-
The debts keep building up and you can’t pay them down.
-
You have had a medical issue and insurance did not cover it.