7-year-old boy killed by stray bullet as he sat eating a bedtime snack when fight broke out By ASSOCIATED PRESS Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a seven-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Lt. Emily McKinley says it appears a fight broke out Sunday night among a group of people in a yard near the boy’s home and someone pulled a gun and began firing. The coroner’s office said in a statement Monday that Dequante William Lamarr Hobbs Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the head. McKinley urged anyone involved in the fight, including the shooter, to come forward. Police say they have no suspects at the present time. McKinley says the boy’s mother and grandmother were at the home and called 911 but the youngster could not be saved and he was pronounced dead at a hospital. ‘Last night was absolutely horrible. Horrible for the family to go through, horrible for our officers. Horrible for everyone,’ Lt. Emily McKinely of LMPD’s Homicide Unit, said. Police said Dequante’s mother and grandmother were home at the time. They performed CPR on the little boy until paramedics arrived. Dequante’s mother told WHAS that her son was a proud big brother to his baby sister and loved basketball. So far, there have been no arrests in this case, but police are investigating. Officers said they aren’t getting a lot of cooperation from people who were involved in the fight that led to the gunfire. ‘If this doesn’t wake anybody up, then I don’t know what will,’ McKinely said.