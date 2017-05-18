A call to action

TAMPA BAY – One Church One Child of Florida challenges communities to seriously consider adopting or mentoring children in need of a forever home. Do you have room in your heart for a child or siblings in need of a family?
This is an urgent and important question that must be raised time and time again, but each time there is a different child or children. One Church One Child of Florida is reaching out to families and individuals in local communities across the state in efforts to help share the truth that the child pictured here and others like him are waiting for a permanent home and/or mentor.
May is National Foster Care Month and churches are asked to partner with One Church One Child in sharing information with congregations and extending Watch-Care Ministries to children. Rev. Beverly Hills Lane, State President for One Church One Child of Florida and Vice-President for National One Church One Child, is challenging fellow pastors to get involved and encouraging families to open their hearts and homes to children in foster care.
These series of articles feature children located in communities across the state; they have no family identified to adopt them. Will you take the challenge of opening your home and family to parenting them?
May’s child is highlighted in this article; he too deserves to have a family. Do pray sincerely for her and consider making her a part of your family through adoption or a part of your church through Project Watch-Care, for support and mentoring.
“I’m a leader.”
Tommie
Tommie is an active, inquisitive kid who loves family and having fun. He’s a diligent student who strives for good grades, and he especially enjoys reading. Tommie likes sports of all kinds, but he’s particularly good at football and dodge ball.
He’s a natural leader and would make a great coach or mentor one day. As it is, he looks forward to being a dad and having a family of “all boys plus a girl.” Family is incredibly important to Tommie and he’s eager to become part of one.
If you are interested in knowing more about Tommie and other children in foster care available for adoption, or if you would like to become a foster parent, mentor, partner or volunteer, please contact LaKay Fayson, recruitment coordinator for One Church One Child of Florida’s SunCoast Region, at (813) 740-0210 or lakay_fayson@ococfl.org.