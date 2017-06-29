A Feeling Jesus

Jesus Christ was a three-fold being – spirit, soul and body, just as we are. Therefore, he is qualiﬁed to be God’s perfect pattern for humanity and our example of a person living a holistically healthy, balanced and well-rounded life (John 10:10). Jesus Christ not only relates to us as spiritual beings but he is also able to identify with us soulish beings. Our soul is composed of the mind (thinking), the heart (feeling), the intellect (processing information) and the will (deciding and acting).
There are four basic human emotions: glad, sad, mad and afraid. All other emotions are various combinations of these emotions with varying degrees of intensity and duration. Jesus Christ was in touch with his emotions. He demonstrated emotional fitness because he was able to identify his emotions, process them and channel them in the proper direction.
God is concerned about every aspect of our lives. If it concerns us, then it concerns God. God promised to perfect those things that concern us (Psalm 138:8). We don’t have to deﬂect our emotions, suppress them or pretend that we don’t have them.
Emotions are gifts from God and are neither right nor wrong. Emotions are energy in motion, providing us with the energy necessary to accomplish the things that we need to do. When our hearts are overwhelmed with emotions, God is our rock and stabilizing force (Psalm 61:2). We can cast all of our cares upon God because God cares for us (I Peter 5:7).