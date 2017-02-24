We Value Diversity. We Value Education. We Value History.
AKA Sorority celebrates Black Heritage Month with community events
In celebration of Black Heritage Month, the ladies of Zeta Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will host interesting, entertaining and informative free programs to celebrate and commemorate the rich contributions of African American people.
The public is invited to attend the following free events:
7th Annual Black History Presentations – “The Past, The Present, Our Future,” Thurs., Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., Childs Park YMCA, 691 43rd St. S
In collaboration with the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, students will showcase an array of black history essay presentations, dance, poetry and floetry.
Financial Literacy Workshop – MoneySense Sat., Feb.25 from 9 – Noon, Pinellas Technical College, 901 34th St. S
Financial Literacy is vital for an individuals’ professional and personal growth. This workshop aims to provide students and their families with information and tools to increase financial awareness.
Financial literacy topics include:
• Credit Unions vs. Banks, Are you Bankable?
• Debt Management
The Truth about Credit and Credit Scores
• Your Financial IQ and Personal Brand
• Is your Financial House in Order?
The following partner agencies will also be in attendance: The National Foundation for Debt Management, Achieva Credit Union, Junior Achievement, Roy James Insurance and Financial Services, Pinellas Technical College, Youth Development Foundation of Pinellas (AKAdemy), and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.