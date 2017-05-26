Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Reduce Risk of Heart Disease

Did you know that anti-inflammatory foods can help you stop the sneakiest heart disease risk? Although our bodies rely on inflammation to help fight off infections and heal sudden injuries, chronic inflammation is like a five-alarm fire that increases your risk of heart disease. Fortunately, researchers have now pinpointed several simple strategies that can douse the flame, cutting your risk of heart woes 50% with almost no effort at all.
Bonus: Astaxanthin quashes fatigue and increases stamina 25% in one month by helping your muscles burn food for energy, Japanese studies suggest.
Important: Always check with your doctor before starting a new supplement.
Regulate white blood cells with carrots. Eating three cups of carrots, sweet potatoes or other orange vegetables weekly could lower your risk of heart-damaging inflammation by 42%, making them as effective an anti-inflammatory as aspirin, Harvard experts say. Credit goes to carotenoids, nutrients that help your white blood cells produce just enough inflammation to kill off viruses and other germs, but not so much that your own tissues are harmed.
Tame triggers with garlic and onions. Sugar, white flour, trans fats, chemical additives, even if you’re careful, ingredients that encourage inflammation can sneak into some of your meals. Luckily, guarding against them is as easy as eating one clove of garlic or 1/4 cup of onions daily, Canadian researchers say. These flavor-enhancers are full of unique compounds that inhibit inflammation in the digestive tract, even on days when you eat foods that are inflammatory triggers.