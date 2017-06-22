Be a part of the Guilfoil Ballet Theater’s ‘NUTCRACKER’
ST. PETERSBURG – The Guilfoil Ballet Theater (GBT) is looking for dancers from St. Pete and the rest of the Tampa Bay area to build the 2017 “NUTCRACKER.” No dancer will be turned away!
Auditions are open to dancers of all ages and abilities. Individual dancers, dance schools or community groups are all invited to take part. GBT will hold several audition dates and then a final casting audition where all selected participants will be assigned individual roles.
Participants will receive their individual costumes, two premium tickets, program recognition and a positive performance experience in a kind, caring and teaching environment.
GBT invites area dance instructors to also share the experience with their students and offers a minimum hourly fee to selected teachers. Open auditions will be held for dancers of all ages during July and August with Ballet Master Andrew Guilfoil at L’Academie of Dance, located at 4853 Park Street N in St. Pete.
The “NUTCRACKER” will be performed at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater in Gulfport on December 15, 16, and 17. All rehearsals will be held at L’Academie of Dance except for the final dress rehearsal, which will be on Thursday, Dec. 14 at the theater.
Open auditions will allow GBT to evaluate the level and skill of each participant and assign roles according to their ability. They are looking for dancers of all ages to fill the many roles of the “NUTCRACKER” including dancers who are proficient in pointe and have had classical ballet training.