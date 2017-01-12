Beating sugar: 7 Ways to keep your January diet on track

Most importantly, however, water is always an option – and more satisfying to your body than you may think. Often, when your body is thirsty, you crave sugar for a boost. That makes Coca Cola, orange juice, and La-Croix look tantalizing. Really, your body just needs a bit of hydration. ‘Don’t be fooled by the pictures of fruit on the bottle,’ Richmond warns. ‘When in doubt stick to plain filtered water, ideally at least 2 liters per day to keep you on track and avoid those sugar cravings.’ 5. TRY NATURAL ALTERNATIVES Ideally, stick to as little sweetener as possible. If you can’t resist a sweet taste in your morning Americano, try some alternatives. But make sure you know why they are better for you, so you can differentiate between them and make your own choices. ‘If you use sugar in your hot drinks try swapping to Stevia, a plant based sweetener or Xylitol,’ Richmond advises. ‘Made from the Silver Birch tree, Xylitol has a very low glycaemic index (GI) meaning it won’t spike your blood sugar levels like refined sugar. ‘It also has the added bonus of having 40 percent less calories than sugar.’ If you are a syrup or honey fan then try switching to Yacon syrup. ‘With only one third of the calorific content of sugar, Yacon syrup is made from the root of a South American plant and has a GI of just 1 whereas granulated sugar ranks at around 60,’ Richmond explains. 6. DIET DOES NOT MEAN DIET Billions of people drink artificially-sweetened beverages to avoid the calories of sugar. But according to a recent five-year study by Purdue University, diet soda is just as likely to lead to obesity. And even diet soda drinkers who do not put on weight have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes or heart disease, or of having a stroke. The study showed that the false promise of real calories confuses the body. When diet soda drinkers do eat real sugar, their body does not know how to respond. After enough soda-drinking, sweet-tasting foods do not trigger the natural release of a hormone to regulate blood sugar. It means the blood sugar will then plummet, triggering hunger and cravings for sweet food. Beyond that, diet soda also wears down the brain’s ‘reward center’ by constantly triggering a rush of satisfaction. Like with repeated drug use, the brain eventually gets used to this level of stimulation – causing you to eat more and more in a bid to reach that level of satisfaction. Richmond echoes these warnings. ‘When looking to lower your sugar intake don’t be tempted to go for zero sugar options,’ she says. ‘These are regularly compensated with artificial sweeteners which some studies suggest may damage your health and in the long term lead to weight gain. ‘Limit your intake of aspartame, saccharin, sorbitol and sucralose. ‘Instead get your sugars from natural sources like fruits and vegetables and check the ingredients of products which are branded “naturally sweetened” or “contains no added sugars”.’ 7. GOOD FATS ARE YOUR FRIEND Unhealthy carbs loaded with sugar can cause blood sugar to rise rapidly and then drop quickly, leaving you hungry and craving unhealthy snacks. To minimize this rapid rise and fall, Richmond advises pairing protein with healthy fats and fiber in your meals, all of which can slow down the release of blood sugar in your body and keep you full for longer. ‘Opt for good fats such as avocados, nuts, seeds and heart-healthy oils like olive oil, walnut oil, and coconut oil,’ she says. Still craving sugar? Richmond suggests this fail-safe tip… ‘Add 1tsp of cinnamon to your daily diet to help regulate blood sugar levels and stop that afternoon biscuit craving.’