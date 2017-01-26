Home / Sports / Best HS player in every US state

Best HS player in every US state

Best High School Players, sports

By Scout.com

Scout’s 2017 state-by-state Prospects of the Year list isn’t dominated by homebodies.

Of the 41 states that had qualifying players for this year’s rankings, 19 have players committed to out-of-state schools. Eight others are currently uncommitted and at risk of going elsewhere. In fact, the POTY in the five most populous U.S. states — California, Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois — are taking their talents elsewhere.

Here are the highest-rated players in the states that have a Scout-evaluated recruit in the Class of 2017.

ALABAMA

LaBryan Ray

DE | Madison (Ala.) James Clemens 6-4, 255

School: UNCOMMITTED

Rating: 4 stars, No. 62 overall

He has a great body and frame. His length is good and he carries his weight extremely well. His motor stands out consistently. He plays hard. He also plays his keys, plays disciplined football and does his job. He is not an elite pass rusher yet, but he does put pressure on quarterbacks. He can set the edge and he plays the run well. See video of him in action.

More at MSN Sports

