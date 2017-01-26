Best HS player in every US state

Scout’s 2017 state-by-state Prospects of the Year list isn’t dominated by homebodies.
Of the 41 states that had qualifying players for this year’s rankings, 19 have players committed to out-of-state schools. Eight others are currently uncommitted and at risk of going elsewhere. In fact, the POTY in the five most populous U.S. states — California, Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois — are taking their talents elsewhere.
Here are the highest-rated players in the states that have a Scout-evaluated recruit in the Class of 2017.
ALABAMA
LaBryan Ray
DE | Madison (Ala.) James Clemens 6-4, 255
School: UNCOMMITTED
Rating: 4 stars, No. 62 overall
He has a great body and frame. His length is good and he carries his weight extremely well. His motor stands out consistently. He plays hard. He also plays his keys, plays disciplined football and does his job. He is not an elite pass rusher yet, but he does put pressure on quarterbacks. He can set the edge and he plays the run well. See video of him in action.