Bodies of sisters, 14 & 16, found submerged in car after plunging off bridge into river

By DAVE BURKE FOR MAILONLINE

The bodies of two sisters who died when their car plummeted into a river have been found in Virginia.

Michaela Woodson, 16, was driving her sister Tyauna to school when the tragedy happened in Cumberland County.

Michaela, who had recently got her driving license, was at the wheel when the vehicle rode off the road and into the Willis River.

Michaela Woodson was at the wheel when the car plummeted into the Willis River   Tyauna Woodson, aged 14, died in yesterday's crash in Cumberland County

Two sisters died in yesterday's tragedy, which saw their car crash into a river in Virginia

Because the river level was high, the car was not seen, and it was only when the teenagers did not arrive at school that they were reported missing, WTVR reports.

Tara Rice, whose son knew Michaela and Tyauna, told the network: ‘They were beautiful inside and out.’

A statement from Cumberland County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Chip Jones said: ‘These two beautiful young ladies were a big part of the Cumberland County Public Schools family as they excelled in academics and participated in extracurricular activities such as softball and cheerleading.’

The teenagers’ bodies were found inside the vehicle, Virginia State Police confirmed.

