The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tampa Bay Black Business Investment Corp.’s CATCH program was held Tuesday, June 21.
ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Black Business Investment Corporation in partnership with the FDIC is pleased to announce the launch of the CATCH program.
The CATCH program is a 15-week business program designed to train business owners in areas specializing in all aspect of business, monthly mentoring and access to a CPA on site.
The cost to participate in the CATCH program is $100, refundable upon successful completion of the 15-week program.
Program starts July 19 and classes will be held every Tuesday form 6-8 p.m. at St. Petersburg College’s Cecil B. Keene, Sr. Student Achievement Center, 1048 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg.
Need office space for your business?
They are also leasing four small office rental spaces available for businesses that may need a business location. Office space is located at 1127 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg. Lease will be for two-year periods. Attendance in the 15 week CATCH training program is required for all office space tenants. Lease space available June 1, 2016.
Get your application today, space is very limited.
Request more information and your application from Tahisia Scantling by calling (727) 826-5785 or email tscantling@tampabaybbic.com. You can also pick up an application in person at 1123 22nd St S, St. Petersburg.
Seeking to start a business class ASAP