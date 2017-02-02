Crossing Guards honored as unsung heroes

ST. PETERSBURG — Dwayne Harrington honored local community school crossing guards with a dinner and dance party last month at the Masonic Lodge No. 109, located at 3130 18th Ave. S.
Harrington hailed the crossing guards as the unsung heroes of the community.
“They are out there whether it’s raining, cold or stormy weather.”
Harrington and his wife Deleshea have their own transport business driving students back and forth to school and interact with crossing guards on a daily basis.
“Every day we see the crossing guards out there keeping our children safe,” said Harrington.
“This is the nicest thing that anyone has done for us,” said Linda Merkison, a crossing guard for Melrose Elementary School.
John Hopkins Middle School crossing guard Jack Johnson and Bay Point Elementary and Middle School guard Debra Frazier were also very pleased with the event as they made their way to the dance floor multiple times.
Each crossing guard received a certificate of appreciation.