Delicious, Nutritious Outdoor Dining

(Family Features) Some of the first foods that come to mind when considering dining outdoors are greasy, messy meals. Instead, opt for a nutritious outdoor experience with a turkey wrap, grain bowl or chicken salad for a backyard bite that doesn’t go overboard.

Lunch On the Go

A healthy combination of plant-based foods and turkey easily turns into a quick lunch. This wrap brings together a variety of textures with crunchiness from the apples and spinach, substance from the turkey and creamy, simple dressing. Find more quick, healthy recipes at aicr.org.

Turkey, Spinach and Apple Wrap

1 tablespoon reduced-fat mayonnaise

2 teaspoons honey mustard

2 whole-wheat lavash wraps or flour tortillas (8 inches each)

2 cups baby spinach leaves, loosely packed, washed and dried

4 thin slices turkey breast

1/4 Granny Smith apple, sliced paper-thin

Combine mayonnaise and mustard. Lay out both wraps. Spread edges of each with mayonnaise mixture. Leaving space on one side of wraps, arrange layer of greens on top of wraps. Top each layer with two slices of turkey. Evenly divide apple slices and lay lengthwise across turkey. Fold over one end of wrap then both sides. Roll wrap as tightly as possible toward opposite side. Cover each wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate seam-side down, up to 4 hours, before serving. To serve, remove plastic wrap and cut each wrap in half at an angle.

Substitution: Two large leaves of soft, leafy green lettuce can be used in place of baby spinach leaves.

Greens and Grains

Warm Grain Bowl with Wild Salmon, Almonds and Salsa Verde

Total time: 20-25 minutes

Servings: 8

8 wild salmon fillets (3 ounces each)

sea salt, to taste

fresh pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 cup asparagus, cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 cup shitake mushroom caps, sliced

1 package Seeds of Change Quinoa, Brown & Red Rice with Flaxseeds

1/4 cup slivered almonds

Salsa Verde (optional):

1 bunch scallions

1 clove garlic

1/2 cup packed cilantro leaves

1/2 cup packed mint leaves

1/2 cup packed basil leaves

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Heat oven to 400° F. In oven-proof pan, season salmon with salt and pepper, and drizzle each fillet with olive oil. Bake 12-15 minutes, until cooked through. In blender or food processor, combine all Salsa Verde ingredients and pulse until fully incorporated but still rustic and chunky. Set aside. In medium saute pan over medium-high heat, heat remaining olive oil. Add mushrooms and asparagus and saute vigorously 3-5 minutes. Add grains and slivered almonds, and continue to saute until heated through, about 5 minutes. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, to taste. Divide grains among eight plates, place a piece of salmon on each plate then finish with dollop of Salsa Verde, if desired, and serve.

Substitution: Shitake mushroom caps may be substituted with button mushrooms or other wild mushrooms.

Savory Salad

Even when you plan to take dining outdoors, a tasty salad still makes for an ideally nutritious meal. This salad brings together an assortment of veggies for a Tomato-Cucumber Salsa to top succulent baked chicken and greens. Find more recipes perfect for dining al fresco at chickenroost.com.

Baked Greek Chicken Salad

Recipe courtesy of the National Chicken Council

Servings: 4

Tomato-Cucumber Salsa:

2 plum tomatoes, diced

1 small cucumber, peeled and sliced

1/2 green pepper, julienned

1/4 purple onion, sliced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon basil

1/8 teaspoon oregano

1/8 teaspoon Greek seasoning

1/8 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon dry mustard

Salad:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

1/4 cup melted butter

1 lemon, juiced

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon Greek seasoning

1 package mixed Italian salad greens

2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

black olives

pepperoncini peppers

To make Tomato-Cucumber Salsa: In medium bowl, mix together tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, purple onion, red wine vinegar, olive oil, vegetable oil, pepper, salt, basil, oregano, Greek seasoning, sugar and dry mustard. Chill until ready to serve. Heat oven to 350° F. Place chicken in baking dish. In medium bowl, mix together butter, lemon juice, pepper, garlic powder, oregano and Greek seasoning; pour over chicken. Bake about 50 minutes, uncovered, basting occasionally. Place salad greens in large serving bowl. Top with Tomato-Cucumber Salsa. Slice chicken in thin strips and arrange on top of salad. Sprinkle with feta cheese and garnish with olives and pepper.

