Deliciously Filling High-Protein Smoothies to Help With Weight Loss

Smoothies are an easy way to pack tons of vitamins and nutrients into your day, but if your concoction falls short on protein, you’ll likely be hungry soon after sipping. In order to make a smoothie that will keep you feeling full and satisfied for hours, protein is a must!

Nutritionists Stephanie Clarke, RD, and Willow Jarosh, RD, of C&J Nutritionrecommend that your breakfast offers 13 to 20 grams of protein. More is OK, but certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition cautions that you shouldn’t get more than 20 to 30 grams per meal. She says, “The body can only absorb 20 to 30 grams at one time. Eating this amount of protein is a good target per meal because that will help with satiety and be the max your body can absorb at the meal for muscle repair.”