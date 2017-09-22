Deliciously Filling High-Protein Smoothies to Help With Weight Loss

Smoothies are an easy way to pack tons of vitamins and nutrients into your day, but if your concoction falls short on protein, you’ll likely be hungry soon after sipping. In order to make a smoothie that will keep you feeling full and satisfied for hours, protein is a must!
Nutritionists Stephanie Clarke, RD, and Willow Jarosh, RD, of
C&J Nutritionrecommend that your breakfast offers 13 to 20 grams of protein. More is OK, but certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition cautions that you shouldn’t get more than 20 to 30 grams per meal. She says, “The body can only absorb 20 to 30 grams at one time. Eating this amount of protein is a good target per meal because that will help with satiety and be the max your body can absorb at the meal for muscle repair.”
From clementine to coffee to blueberry cheesecake, these smoothie recipes pack a powerful protein punch, providing at least 15 grams. If you’re aiming to get more protein, you can always pair your smoothie with a
protein pancake or a lemon blueberry protein muffin.
THIN MINT SMOOTHIE
Calories: 337
Protein: 22 grams
ALMOND APPLE SMOOTHIE
Calories: 397
Protein: 23 grams
STRAWBERRY BANANA SPINACH SMOOTHIE
Calories: 331
Protein: 16.1 grams
ALMOND STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE
Calories: 358
Protein: 15 grams
HIGH-PROTEIN BANANA MILKSHAKE
Calories: 335
Protein: 20.3 grams
ICED COFFEE PROTEIN SMOOTHIE
Calories: 309
Protein: 22.1 grams
MANGO PROTEIN SMOOTHIE
Calories: 163
Protein: 15 grams
VANILLA MILKSHAKE
Calories: 328
Protein: 17.4 grams
BANANA BERRY PEANUT BUTTER SMOOTHIE
Calories: 332
Protein: 22.8 grams
VANILLA CLEMENTINE SMOOTHIE
Calories: 336
Protein: 27.3 grams
LOW-CALORIE CHOCOLATE ALMOND SMOOTHIE
Calories: 153
Protein: 15.6 grams
BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE SMOOTHIE
Calories: 350
Protein: 15.9 grams
STRAWBERRY-WATERMELON HYDRATING SMOOTHIE
Calories: 145
Protein: 15.1 grams
HIGH-PROTEIN CARROT CAKE SMOOTHIE
Calories: 290
Protein: 19.1 grams
CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE SMOOTHIE
Calories: 354
Protein: 22.1 grams
FLAT-BELLY HIGH-PROTEIN SMOOTHIE
Calories: 341
Protein: 21 grams
SWEET POTATO PIE PROTEIN SMOOTHIE
Calories: 304
Protein: 27.5 grams
SWEET SPINACH SMOOTHIE
Calories: 296
Protein: 16.5 grams
LOW-SUGAR BERRY SMOOTHIE
Calories: 303
Protein: 22.3 grams
STRAWBERRY PROTEIN MILKSHAKE
Calories: 397
Protein: 26.8 grams
BANANA BLUEBERRY HEMP SEED SMOOTHIE
Calories: 396
Protein: 15.6 grams
METABOLISM-BOOSTING SMOOTHIE
Calories: 343
Protein: 30.4 grams