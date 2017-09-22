Home / Health & Beauty / Deliciously Filling High-Protein Smoothies to Help With Weight Loss

Deliciously Filling High-Protein Smoothies to Help With Weight Loss

 

Jenny Sugar, Popsugar

Smoothies are an easy way to pack tons of vitamins and nutrients into your day, but if your concoction falls short on protein, you’ll likely be hungry soon after sipping. In order to make a smoothie that will keep you feeling full and satisfied for hours, protein is a must!

Nutritionists Stephanie Clarke, RD, and Willow Jarosh, RD, of C&J Nutritionrecommend that your breakfast offers 13 to 20 grams of protein. More is OK, but certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition cautions that you shouldn’t get more than 20 to 30 grams per meal. She says, “The body can only absorb 20 to 30 grams at one time. Eating this amount of protein is a good target per meal because that will help with satiety and be the max your body can absorb at the meal for muscle repair.”

From clementine to coffee to blueberry cheesecake, these smoothie recipes pack a powerful protein punch, providing at least 15 grams. If you’re aiming to get more protein, you can always pair your smoothie with a protein pancake or a lemon blueberry protein muffin.

 

THIN MINT SMOOTHIE

Calories: 337
Protein: 22 grams
Get the recipe: Thin Mint smoothie

ALMOND APPLE SMOOTHIE

Calories: 397
Protein: 23 grams
Get the recipe: almond apple smoothie

STRAWBERRY BANANA SPINACH SMOOTHIE

Calories: 331
Protein: 16.1 grams

ALMOND STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

Calories: 358
Protein: 15 grams

HIGH-PROTEIN BANANA MILKSHAKE

Calories: 335
Protein: 20.3 grams

ICED COFFEE PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

Calories: 309
Protein: 22.1 grams

MANGO PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

Calories: 163
Protein: 15 grams
Get the recipe: mango protein smoothie
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Dominique Astorino

VANILLA MILKSHAKE

Calories: 328
Protein: 17.4 grams
Get the recipe: vanilla milkshake

BANANA BERRY PEANUT BUTTER SMOOTHIE

Calories: 332
Protein: 22.8 grams

VANILLA CLEMENTINE SMOOTHIE

Calories: 336
Protein: 27.3 grams

LOW-CALORIE CHOCOLATE ALMOND SMOOTHIE

Calories: 153
Protein: 15.6 grams
Get the recipe: silky chocolate smoothie

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE SMOOTHIE

Calories: 350
Protein: 15.9 grams

STRAWBERRY-WATERMELON HYDRATING SMOOTHIE

Calories: 145
Protein: 15.1 grams
Get the recipe: hydrating smoothie

HIGH-PROTEIN CARROT CAKE SMOOTHIE

Calories: 290
Protein: 19.1 grams
Get the recipe: carrot cake smoothie

CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE SMOOTHIE

Calories: 354
Protein: 22.1 grams

FLAT-BELLY HIGH-PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

Calories: 341
Protein: 21 grams

SWEET POTATO PIE PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

Calories: 304
Protein: 27.5 grams

SWEET SPINACH SMOOTHIE

Calories: 296
Protein: 16.5 grams
Get the recipe: sweet spinach smoothie
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Leta Shy

LOW-SUGAR BERRY SMOOTHIE

Calories: 303
Protein: 22.3 grams

STRAWBERRY PROTEIN MILKSHAKE

Calories: 397
Protein: 26.8 grams

BANANA BLUEBERRY HEMP SEED SMOOTHIE

Calories: 396
Protein: 15.6 grams
Get the recipe: Whole30 smoothie

METABOLISM-BOOSTING SMOOTHIE

Calories: 343
Protein: 30.4 grams

