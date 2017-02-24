Does apple cider vinegar help acne? It’s kind of a miracle tonic

This isn’t a new found beauty treatment, my friends. Apple cider viengar has been used for over 5,000 years by the Babylonians, the Egyptians, and the Greeks. Crazy, right?
How does it work exactly? First, make sure to purchase unfiltered, organic, raw apple cider vinegar that still has the “mother” in it. The unpasteurized apple cider preserves probiotics and the yeast colonies found in the “mother.” Dilute the apple cider vinegar with filtered or distilled water and store it in a small container. The dilution will depend on the sensitivity of your skin but two or three parts water is the most common. After that, simply use your apple cider vinegar like you would your regular toner. Apply to a cotton ball and wait until the toner has dried to use any lotion or creams.
The “mother” helps rebalance the bacteria on our skin and reduces inflammation that can result in acne. ACV is basically working as a probiotic for your skin.
More alternative beauty regimens for clearer skin include honey, cucumber, coconut oil, and more — seriously, just open up your pantry or fridge and most of the stuff in there will work better than some heavy duty, chemical-laden products you’ve stocked up on from the drugstore. Then again, if you have a serious skin issue or acne, it’s better to go to a dermatologist to see what they recommend for your situation. Skin care, like everything else in life, is not a perfect science.