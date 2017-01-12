Does Sound Have A Color?

It felt like I couldn’t win at all with anyone. No matter what I did or said, or how I dressed, I would never be ‘black’ enough.

While I have always been good at brushing it off, I can’t say it never hurt me. It never occurred to me how much of an impact those comments would have on me in the long run.

My mother raised me to always take pride in my speech, and to always present myself in a respectful way. To speak up and enunciate so that people could understand what I was saying. She wanted me to be comfortable talking in front of a crowd and know that my voice was a powerful too. She has always said my voice would be the key to my success one day.

Although the other kids made fun of my speech I would frequently get compliments from adults about being proper and polite. Those compliments gave me the confidence I needed to appreciate the voice I have.

I became one of the main faces of my high school tv station. Hosting shows and segments week after week for three years. The same kids that picked on me before were the same ones asking me how to be on tv. Kind of funny how that works, right?

I went on to get my Bachelor’s degree in communications, I am completing my masters degree in applied communications, I’ve had the opportunity to do commercials for a local radio station and be a top 10 finalist in a contest to be the face of Indianapolis.

All of these accomplishments came in part from using the voice I was so ashamed of at one point. This “white voice” of mine sure works in my favor sometimes, doesn’t it? *insert sarcasm*

Throughout the years I have become a lot more comfortable in my own skin, but I still struggle some with public speaking and holding conversations.

I’ve mentioned in other pieces of mine that I have never been one to talk much about race. These days, it seems like we can’t escape the conversations circling around it. Which at times I am starting to appreciate more and more for personal reasons. The dialogue around race has helped me gain a better self-identity in a world that so badly wants to declare one for me.

At a young age, it was pretty apparent that a lot of my friends were of different races. Let’s be real they still are and I love all of my friends dearly.

It’s never been that I preferred having friends of a different race, those friendships were just always a little easier for me to develop and maintain. I have been blessed with a circle of amazing friends that have shaped me into the woman I am now. I have learned so much from them and I only hope to keep a diverse circle of people around me. While many of my female friends are not of color, I do have some.