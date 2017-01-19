Home / Beyond the Bay / Dog owner charged with manslaughter after pitbull, border collie killed 6-year-old boy

Dog owner charged with manslaughter after pitbull, border collie killed 6-year-old boy

By Associated Press and Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Cameron Tucker was charged with involuntary manslaughter in AtlantaThe owner of two dogs that killed one child and injured another in southwest Atlanta has had one of his charges upgraded.

Local news media reports Cameron Tucker was initially charged with two counts of reckless conduct, but one charge was upgraded to involuntary manslaughter during his court appearance Wednesday.

Tucker was arrested after six-year-old Logan Braatz and five-year-old Syari Sanders were attacked walking to a bus stop early Tuesday. Logan died from his injuries. Syari is in stable condition.

Several school students who were with them at the time tried to pull the animals off the pair.

Atlanta Police Sgt. Warren Pickard says one of the dogs was shot by officers.

Fulton County Animal Control says one dog is a pit bull mix and the other is a border collie.

Tucker is at Fulton County Jail on a $70,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Tucker was arrested on Tuesday after two of his dogs killed a boy and injured a girl. Above, one of the dogs in the attack 

Logan Braatz died of his injuries   Syria Sanders suffered serious injuries

Neighbor Shamonte Clayton says he awoke to the sound of screams. He ran outside, saw one pit bull standing over Syria Sanders and eventually chased the dog away with his gun.

He then noticed Logan Braatz’ body lying on a patch of grass and picked him up as his mother sobbed nearby.

Tucker was taken away from the scene on Tuesday in a police cruiser  

Police work the scene of a fatal dog attack on Tuesday, January 17,  in Atlanta

One of two pit bulls that killed a child and injured another is cornered by police Tuesday

Another neighbor, Angie Smith, described the moment she saw little Syria get mauled.

‘The dog just ripped into her,’ she recounted. ‘I ran to the baby and when I looked down at her I knew there was nothing that I could do,’ she told WSB-TV .

Logan was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Syria was transported to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, where she was listed in stable condition this afternoon.

Police say three other children witnessed the grisly dog attack and valiantly tried to help their friends who were being mauled by pulling the pit bulls off of them.

A crisis team was dispatched to Stanton to provide grief counseling for students and staff.

Share the news with your friends!

PinIt

Related Posts

One thought on “Dog owner charged with manslaughter after pitbull, border collie killed 6-year-old boy

  1. Ann

    There was no border collie or border collie mix. That terminology was given to press from animal control in Atlanta which is supported by rescue that is no kill and is heavy on promotion to save pitbulls

    Both dogs were pitbull mix and the pics show that pit dominated the bloodline.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>