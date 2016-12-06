Double life of murdered nursery owner, withheld pay from illegal immigrant, extorted for sex

The shocking murder of a Charlotte nursery owner led many of his longtime customers to question why would someone kill the popular man who took tender care of their plants.
Jesse Campbell, 64, was found shot dead in his home on January 6, 2015 by an employee who became concerned when he didn’t show up for work at his business, Campbell’s Greenhouses and Nursery, in the affluent Dilworth neighborhood.
Former greenhouse employee, Kevin Mauricio Arita DeJesus, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Campbell. He was originally charged with murder, but prosecutors lowered the charges when they determined it was a ‘heat of passion’ killing.
‘Mr. Campbell lived a double life,’ Harry Dest, the public defender representing DeJesus, told The Washington Post.
Authorities revealed this week that the man many in the community loved and adored was an extortionist.
Campbell repeatedly did not pay young employees at his nursery, and instead forced the men, who were often young Hispanic men, to have sex with him, prosecutors said.
Dest said that Campbell ‘would use his position of authority, particularly of a person of his stature, to try to engage in sexual acts.’
In a hearing, the defense team said DeJesus, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras, quit working for Campbell when he had offered to pay him $400 a day to move to Florida with him and be his companion.
The Herald reported that DeJesus had not been paid for numerous weeks worth of household chores, cleaning and landscaping work at Campbell’s house.
On January 5, he went to Campbell’s upscale home near Lake Wylie to ask for the money that was owed to him.
An argument apparently ensued between the pair that lead to a struggle over a gun that was in Campbell’s possession.
DeJesus got control of the weapon and shot his former boss under the ear in his head, according to court statements.
The undocumented immigrant was arrested after authorities matched and discovered a broken taillight from the suspected getaway vehicle to his truck.
DeJesus is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in prison, the Herald reported. He will be deported back to Honduras after serving his prison sentence.
His attorney said that he fled from Honduras to escape the violent gangs.
‘He was trying to avoid a life of horrific violence in Honduras,’ Dest said.
‘It’s tragic it ended this way because he really wanted to live in the United States and avoid that type of environment for himself and his family.’
Prior to opening his business, Campbell worked as a high school biology teacher. He battled and survived cancer in the 2000s and suffered heart attacks in both 2012 and 2013.
Campbell underwent open-heart surgery in May 2015 and not long after he was back to working at his business.
Many customers recalled how kind and caring Campbell was, and how he would remember each of their children by name, the Post reported.
Charlotte attorney Lauren Harkey was a longtime customer at the nursery. She wrote that Campbell was ’the orchid whisperer’, as he watched over her plants when they did not bloom.
‘At the first signs of future blooms, you’d get an excited phone call telling you to come quick and enjoy your orchid,’ she said.
Another customer, Lee Ellen Lawn, told Charlotte Magazine that she could go into any one of her friend’s homes and see that’the majority of them have bought or been given plants from Campbell’s Greenhouses.’
‘You think, ‘Who would want to do this to the kindest man you know?’ she said.
There is an error. He was found dead in 2016, not 2015. He was a wonderful man.