Dull Skin? Get Glowing With These 5 Daily Skin-Care Habits

There’s no denying the impact that a consistent skin-care routine and regular facials can have on the look, feel, and overall health of your skin—and thus we’ve written endlessly about the beauty products and luxury facial treatments every bride should try. But getting gorgeous, glowing skin in time for your wedding comes down to more than miracle serums, pricey lasers and trips to the spa—how you treat and care for your complexion on a daily basis plays a huge role, too.
To prove that there are ways to achieve beautiful skin without spending a fortune (or any money at all!) we sat down with NYC esthetician and French skin-care expert Karina Freedman to get her thoughts on the daily rituals that can truly improve your skin. While she swears that “nothing works as well as the hands of a great esthetician and custom advice based on your skin condition,” Freedman shared a few healthy habits worth adopting if you want glowing skin for your big day. Scroll below for her tips.
1. Make cleansing a priority.
Simply removing your makeup before bed won’t cut it; a flawless face begins with really clean skin. “Be religious about cleansing your skin both in the morning and at night with a very mild cleanser,” Freedman says. A creamy or milk cleanser will remove dirt and makeup without drying out your skin. Freedman also recommends using a loofa or sponge to exfoliate your face and body once a week while in the shower.
2. Slather on a mask.
Masks are a wonderful way to treat specific skin concerns, whether it’s dullness, clogged pores, imitation, or moisture loss. Whatever your skin type, find a mask (or two or three) that works for you and smear it on a few times per week. Freedman uses a homemade mix of turmeric, honey, and lemon to brighten and even out her complexion.
3. Give yourself a facial massage.
The massage may be the most relaxing part of a professional facial, but it serves a greater purpose: The strategic motions help tone facial muscles, boost circulation, tighten skin, and promote lymphatic drainage. Freedman suggests you pop over to YouTube for a quick tutorial on how to do facial massage at home; then try it out while you’re applying your moisturizer or facial oil at night.
4. Catch more zzz’s.
There’s a reason why the term “beauty sleep” exists: “A few extra hours of sleep can work wonders for your face,” says Freedman. We know getting a good night’s rest can be tough these days, what with your endless list of wedding to-dos, but missing out on quality shut-eye can cause inflammation, dark circles, and breakouts (thanks to an increases in cortisol levels).
5. Skip the junk food.
We’ve all heard the phrase “you are what you eat,” and Freedman echoes that sentiment. Sugar-laden and greasy foods can wreak havoc on your complexion (think inflammation and acne), so Freedman recommends cutting back on both to avoid unexpected flare-ups leading up to the big day. ■