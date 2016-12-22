Fake news is old news to black Americans

“Black, phlegmatic, cunning, lazy, lustful, careless, and governed by caprice.” — Carl Von Linnaeus, scientist and father of anthropology (1707-1778)

“Blacks smell bad and were physically unattractive, required less sleep, were dumb, cowardly and incapable of feeling grief, advance it therefore as a suspicion only, that blacks, whether originally a distinct race, or made distinct by time and circumstances, are inferior to the whites, in the endowments of body and mind.” — Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826)

“Blacks are inhabitants, but as debased by servitude below the equal level of free inhabitants; which regards the slave as divested of two-fifths of the man.” — James Madison (1751-1836)