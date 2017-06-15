False Teachers, False Prophets: Part 2

Apostle Paul is the author of over half the NT writings, Peter writes in 2 Peter 3:15-17, “Bear in mind that our Lord’s patience means salvation, just as our dear brother Paul also wrote you with the wisdom that God gave him. He writes the same way in all his letters, speaking in them of these matters. His letters contain some things that are hard to understand, which ignorant and unstable people distort, as they do the other Scriptures, to their own destruction. Therefore, dear friends, since you already know this, be on your guard so that you may not be carried away by the error of lawless men and fall from your secure position.”
Many so called anointed teachers downplay and even mock biblical education and academics to be used for understanding the Scriptures. This would eliminate the apostle Paul who God chose to be the main evangelist to the gentile world as his conveyer of the grace of God. God chose the most learned man of Judaism to write and communicate what we have today. He didn’t lack education but was overeducated. God picked the most learned man from Judaism to write the major portion of the NT. He used what he knew under the instruction of Christ to give Christ glory.
Unlearned men and women who come in the name of the Lord, who stand in front of a sign saying Jesus is Lord deny much of what he taught. A great number of people who have been propelled into a position of leadership have world teaching ministries based upon no education, having nor qualifications to teach.
Despite the accusations of Peter or John being only fisherman they were Jews who were brought up on the scriptures and probably had a handle on more than many of the educated today. In Judaism it was a way of life to memorize and understand huge portions of scripture. The reason they didn’t understand much of the messiahs teaching is because their interpretations came from the Pharisees who departed from the word adding their own meanings.
Have you checked out today’s teachers credentials? I’m not saying everyone must go to a certain seminary but it does help, not hinder. Did they put any time in learning the culture or language of scripture, or Theology and the art of biblical interpretation. You may be shocked to find out their lack and disdain for what we are admonished by the apostles to have.
Timothy 2:15 tells us to, “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” We are encouraged to work hard putting the time in to studying and understanding the Word. The phrase ‘rightly dividing’ in the Greek means ‘to make a straight cut, to dissect correctly. We are to ASSEMBLE TOGETHER ALL THE TEACHINGS ON SUBJECTS, THIS IS WHAT THEOLOGY IS ALL ABOUT. Paul was not only an evangelist, but a theologian as well. a Shepherd is to know theology so he is able to teach correct doctrine to the sheep.
To make an effort to correctly understand what God has written in His Word to His people is to be honest . 1 Tim 4:6: “If you instruct the brethren in these things, you will be a good minister of Jesus Christ, nourished in the words of faith and of the good doctrine which you have carefully followed.” 1 Tim 4:13-16: “Till I come, give attention to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine. Do not neglect the gift that is in you, which was given to you by prophecy with the laying on of the hands of the eldership. Meditate on these things; give yourself entirely to them, that your progress may be evident to all. Take heed to yourself and to the doctrine. Continue in them, for in doing this you will save both yourself and those who hear you.”
Teaching that mislead people or those whose motives were clearly questionable were named to protect the innocent. In 3 Jn. 9-10 John the apostle names Diotrephes, “I wrote to the church, but Diotrephes, who loves to have the preeminence among them, does not receive us. Therefore, if I come, I will call to mind his deeds which he does, prating against us with malicious words. And not content with that, he himself does not receive the brethren, and forbids those who wish to, putting them out of the church.”
John named him because he wouldn’t accept the teaching of the apostles. He persisted in false doctrine he wanted to be first among them, having pride he was self serving, not looking out for the people. All false teaching and the need to be recognized above others comes from pride.