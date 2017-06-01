Departure from Sound Doctrine – Conclusion

Doctrine teaches us how to live, practice a spiritual life, worship and serve our God. 2 Tim. 3:16: “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness,” what for—v.17: “So that the man of God may be complete, trained and made ready (furnished) for every good work.”
Doctrine may be a word that has repelled many people but without teaching we have no true knowledge of God or a relationship that will be sustained by the truth. Often times the Bible uses symbols or metaphors for people, one of them are plants-trees. A tree needs good soil, water, sun and nutrients to grow straight and strong so it can PRODUCE FRUIT. The Bible uses the word of God symbolically as water and bread for our spirit. If we are removed from this nourishment, we participate in self- starvation.
If we say we love Jesus we should show it by separating from the false teachers, not embrace them. We should not be silent as we watch our friends being influenced in. We show our love for the Lord by our obedience to His word and our willingness to help others. That is what sound doctrine will prompt you to do.
FALSE TEACHERS / FALSE PROPHETS – PART 1
The Apostle Peter warns 2 Pt. 2:1-3: “But there were also false prophets among the people, even as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Lord who bought them, and bring on themselves swift destruction. And many will follow their destructive ways, because of whom the way of truth will be blasphemed. By covetousness they will exploit you with deceptive words; for a long time their judgment has not been idle, and their destruction does not slumber.”
They will purposely try not to be noticed and bring division in the church by distorting and departing from the word. They will lay down truth alongside the falsehood (paraeis akousein) and secretly bring in destructive heresies. The truth they lay the Scripture next to their own false interpretations. This is a malicious intent to deceive, arising from their being deceived first, propagating the same lie they believe.
They will deny the Lord who died for them by presenting a different view of the gospel. The focus is not on the cross for salvation. Many will follow their path to destruction. The way of truth is blasphemed because of their actions, the cause of Christ is discredited, and truth is cast down and slandered.
“There will also be false teachers among you.” false teachers can be very effective communicators; they can have a personal magnetism. They use smooth and flattering speech to bring you into their bondage; They present their teaching cleverly, very smoothly.
Its amazing that false teachers are not rejected for their distorted teachings but are actually embraced. Support is not lacking for these men, but is overwhelming. But all this does is give them confidence that they are right and puffs them up further for future revelations of the Spirit. (We have heaped up teachers for ourselves in the last days). They come to us in “sheep’s clothing” and appearing harmless. We’re not talking about the cults, we’re talking about those who rise from within the Church and promote false doctrine. If we are not paying attention we can be deceived and turned away from our purity and devotion to Jesus Christ.
By covetousness they exploit people deceiving them. They make people want things of the world, promoting the lust of the eyes and the flesh and the pride of life. Money is always a part of their message. They justify their own worldly ways by having others do the same.
False teachers do what the devil did with the scripture when he quoted it to Jesus. They quote true things and lift them out of their context. There is always a curve or twist in the pitch. They promise a quick fix for the emergencies of life when God works with the person slowly to get his purposes done. Discounting an intervention of a miracle from his hands, God is teaching us patience endurance and certainly godly knowledge as he walks us through this life of trials.
If one stands in front of the cross instead of behind how can Christ be glorified? How can Jesus be noticed? What we find is that this is too often what happens. All the attention is drawn to the conductor on stage, even if he is saying glory to God. With the modus operandi of miracles and wonders they are endorsed by the people as specially anointed and gifted men operating under the instruction of God.
The common denominator of signs and wonders changes the focus from the word to power activities. This lowers ones reception for the words Jesus spoke, to a fresh word for today from the anointed prophet.
The Apostles would name those who distorted the gospel, the authority of scripture, the person of Christ or morality, this would include taking advantage of the sheep.