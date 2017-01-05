Final 2016 season grades for all 32 NFL teams

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was released from jail Wednesday after spending more than a day there following his latest arrest.
Jones, 33, was originally arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of assault disorderly conduct and obstructing police after officers responded to a Cincinnati hotel. But a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance was added when Jones allegedly spit at a nurse while attempting to take a court-ordered blood sample during the booking process.
According to prosecutors, Jones was at the Millennium Hotel in Cincinnati and was “beating on different hotel room doors,” when security intervened. That’s when Jones pushed and poked a hotel security employee in the eye, according to court documents.
While being arrested, Jones allegedly was head-butting and kicking at officers who were attempting to place him in a police vehicle. He was finally transported to the Hamilton County Jail around 12:25 a.m.
Jones is being held on bonds totalling $37,500. He signed a three-year contract during the offseason. According to the USA TODAY Sports NFL arrest database, Jones has been arrested six times since being selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2005 draft.