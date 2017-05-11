Following the Holy Spirit

The ultimate goal of spirituality is for us to follow the leading of the Holy Spirit in everything that we think, say and do. “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons and daughters of God (Romans 8:14).” It is always God’s desire to lead us and guide us into all truth but we must be willing to follow (John 16:13). Following Spirit is a threefold process that Jesus Christ demonstrated for us.
The ﬁrst step is being aware that God is within us. Because God is within us, we have everything that we need to be F1T. “Behold, the kingdom of God is within you (Luke 17:20-21).” We have everything that we need inside of us to live a holistically healthy, balanced and well-rounded life but we must be conscious of what we possess. “We have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us (II Corinthians 4:7).”
The second step is experiencing this awareness of the Divine through our senses. Some of us are more verbal and we hear the still, small voice (I Kings 19:12). Many of us are more visual and we see visions and dreams (Acts 2:17). Others of us are more intuitive and we have an internal knowing or unexplainable sense of direction (I Chronicles 12:32).
The third step is actually following God’s direction. Jesus Christ followed what he saw in the Spirit. “The Son can do nothing of himself, but what he sees the Father do: for whatever he does, the Son does likewise (John 5:19).” Jesus Christ followed what God told him to say (Luke 12:12). Jesus Christ followed the impressions of the Spirit on his heart (Matthew 4:1). The more we become like Jesus Christ, the more we will follow the Holy Spirit’s guidance.
Rev. Doral Pulley is the senior pastor of Unity Temple of Truth Church, 511 Prescott St. S, St. Petersburg.