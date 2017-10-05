We Value Diversity. We Value Education. We Value History.
Home / Featured / Food relief offered to the community at Jordan Park Apartments
Food relief offered to the community at Jordan Park Apartments
ST. PETERSBURG – Millions of families have been affected by Hurricane Irma and the St. Petersburg Housing Authority (SPHA) employees worked tirelessly and will continue to stand ready to help those still in need.
In addition to housing, food has been near the top of the list of needs for many families. The City of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg Police Department, Feeding Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coca‐Cola and community volunteers all came together to feed residents living in Jordan Park Apartments last month.
Individuals affected received nonperishable food items for free from Feeding Tampa Bay, who reports that more than 700,000 people are food insecure in the Tampa Bay area.
“The housing authority is thankful for having volunteers from the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, City of St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Organization, Coca-Cola and volunteers that assisted in the delivery of food to the community,” said SPHA Chief Executive Officer Tony Love. “Providing food to the community helped families who have limited resources on a daily basis and will allow their family’s budget to be increased after facing unexpected costs due to the hurricane Irma.”
For more information on getting help after the storm, visit disasterassistance.gov, or call 800‐621‐3362 (FEMA). The toll‐free line is open 7‐10 p.m. daily.
About St. Petersburg Housing Authority
Founded in 1937, SPHA is one of the oldest housing authorities in the nation and is continually rated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a “high performing” agency. SPHA provides housing assistance to qualifying low-income families within its service area, which includes the City of St. Petersburg and extends in a 10-mile radius outside of city limits. More information about SPHA’s programs and services can be found at www.stpeteha.org.
MY GF MISSED THIS WE WERE AT HER HER LAST CHEMO TREATMENT AT MOFFITT CANCER CENTER IN TAMPA SOMEONE DID LEAVE A BOX ON HER PORCH THAT NIGHT.THANX WHOEVER LEFT IT EVERY LITTLE BIT HELPS.SHE DID LOSE $600′S IN FOOD DUE TO 5 DAYS OF NO ELECTRIC.