Gibbs High School students will present a production of “Four Little Girls” in observance of Black History Month. The production was written and directed by Dr. Cody L. Clark and is based on the award-winning documentary by Spike Lee.
The film and play covers planning of civil rights demonstrations that took place in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963. Civil rights activists, including the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. met in a local church to plan demonstrations and strategize how to end racial discrimination. A local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan placed bombs in the basement of the church and set them off, causing four young girls to die in the explosion.
The production will be performed at Gibbs High School’s Grande Theater and is open to the public on Feb. 24 & 25 at 7 p.m. A matinee will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. Admission is $12.