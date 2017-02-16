We Value Diversity. We Value Education. We Value History.
Gibbs students clean cars for Miami college tours
BY ALLEN A. BUCHANAN, Staff Writer
ST. PETERSBURG – Julian Van, Anthony Harrell and Trafton Williams all have one ambition in common. These three young men want to visit colleges in the Miami-Dade area in April.
In order to make that happen for themselves and possibly another 40 young men, they have begun raising money by sponsoring local community car washes south St. Pete.
The first carwash was held last month at No Limit Mobile Detailing at 534 28th St. S. Carl Boose and Carl Davis provided on-the-job training and supervised the young men as they washed 25 cars.
By the end of the afternoon, Van, Harrell, Williams and three additional young men worked together to raise $325. All of the young men belonged to Gibbs High School’s 5000 Role Model for Excellence Program under the supervision of Guidance Counselor Javaris Green.
“This fundraiser is our first one, but it definitely won’t be our last one,” said Green. “We hope to be doing this to the end of April, early May.”
Next car wash will take place at No Limit Mobile Detailing this Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
