Going in the right direction

ST. PETERSBURG – Many students falter after switching schools, but not Romari Black. She decided to work hard academically and when times got hard, she switched directions and became a stronger person.
“I had the pleasure of working with Romari Black last year when she first began attending Admiral Farragut Academy,” said Academic Services Director Angie Staley Koebel.
Koebel served as Romari’s academic coach and ensured that her transition to Admiral Farragut was smooth. Indeed it was, Koebel said she excelled both academically and athletically.
“Romari is a wonderful young woman with a strong sense of self. During our time together, she showed a maturity and poise that is not often seen in young women her age,” said Koebel.
While at her new school, she decided to go out for track. She enjoyed the sport and enjoyed being a on a team. What could go wrong, she thought. Well, Romari soon realized how out of shape she was and wanted to hang up her running shoes.
“I was having a hard time, but with encouragement from my mom and my coach I continued,” said Romari. “I competed in three track meets before I decided to give up. I didn’t do well at any of the meets. I was still having a hard time during practices. My coach and mom told me it was my decision if I wanted to quit. I lacked confidence in myself.”
Although she decided not to compete anymore, she did not quit the team. Romari learned that while she lacked confidence on the field, she was very confident as an assistant and trainer.
Aside from being a trainer, Romari was the captain of the cheerleading squad, did the long jump in track, played varsity volleyball and was also on the yearbook staff.
“I love being involved in my high school extracurricular activities, it helped me understand more about the activity and how much people enjoy it,” said Romari.
She kept up with her grades, earning the Academic Achievement Award, was on the court for Essence of Ebony Pearls 2017 Debutante, volunteered at Starling School, was a member of the Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc., volunteered at the Drug Free America Foundation Inc., Live Free of Pinellas Inc. and Tyrone Middle School.
A 2017 graduate of Admiral Farragut Academy, this fall she plans to attend Hampton University in Virginia and major in psychology. In 10 years, she plans to be working in the field of psychology having obtained her master’s degree.
Romari is the daughter of Robert Black and Jennifer Howard-Black.
