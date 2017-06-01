Praise the Lord for truly the Lord is worthy to be praised. When I think of the goodness of Jesus and all that He has done for me, my soul cries out, “Thank you Jesus. What a mighty God we serve! God you are totally awesome!” I greet you all in the name of Jesus.
Once again, I am sitting in my office and this time I’m thinking about how much God loves me. I’m reminded of the song by Marvin Sapp, “He Saw the Best in Me”. As I reflect upon the words of the song I can’t help but to look back on my own life. As I reminisced it became all the more obvious, just how great the love of my Heavenly Father is for little old me.
I could see that through it all He has seen and continues to see the best in me. Even when others could only see the worse in me. Even when others else gave up on me, walked off and left me. Even when others thought nothing good would come from me, God saw the best in me. He continuously looked beyond my faults and saw my needs and my destiny. That’s real love.
For this reason, I stopped by to tell you today in this edition of the pastor’s corner “Never ever give up. God loves you to and He sees the best in you. Always has and always will. He’s got you and He’ll see you through.” Rest in God’s love. In His love you are the head and not the tail (Deuteronomy 28:13) and every day in His love you can walk in the newness of life (see Romans 6:4).
Dear reader, I pray that you receive this word. Be encouraged. Stay focused. In Jesus name, Amen…
Visit us on our web site at www.kishajordanenterprises.org or www.cityofrefugefl.org.