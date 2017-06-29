HELL. Is there such a place? Will some go there? Part 2
Praise the Lord Saints
It was interesting that the moment some saw the subject I picked to discuss last week the common question asked was, Why Hell?
Of course the only answer I had was, this is what I was led by the Holy Spirit to discuss.
If Jesus discussed it multiple times more than heaven, it must have had a greater importance.
With all that has happened this year, it seems like I had stated months ago that the world seems to have lost its god conscience. Simply meaning that most believe that they can continue to live life as they choose without no possible chance of a consequence. Well if that is what they choose to believe its their permissive free will to believe that. However, me and several million others tend to believe different.
I preached a message some months ago titled, “Eternity is Too Long to be Wrong”.
We believe that there is life after death and that your soul is gonna spend an eternity somewhere and there will be no retribution beyond the grave, or in other words, you will not be given another chance to get it right after you die. You ain’t gonna be raised a thoroughbred after living the life of a mule. And if you lived your life believing this, well good luck on that fairy tale.
Hey, we could be wrong, but do you really want to gamble that. Now, don’t get me wrong, this ain’t for everyone, only born again, Holy Ghost filled believers that believe Jesus rose on the third day morning to redeem mankind of all their sins. Don’t get it twisted though, that NEVER gave us the green light to be the biggest sinners ever known thinking it doesn’t matter. That’s why the church is losing its power today. Too many believers, leaders, have taken total advantage of this thought and hence, looked at like a hypocrite and the carnal world has used a broad brush to paint us all with that thought and it couldn’t be more false.
Hell was made for the devil and his angels, it was not first intended for man. In Rev. 14:10-11 it describes their experience, “he himself shall also drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out full strength into the cup of His indignation. He shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb. “And the smoke of their torment ascends forever and ever; and they have no rest day or night, who worship the beast and his image, and whoever receives the mark of his name.” This describes the final location of the devil and those who followed him willingly or by being deceived.
Once someone is there it’s final, there’s no second chance. It is a prison (Mt.18:6-9) where no one escapes. It is also described as everlasting punishment. The Greek for everlasting (aiones) means always, continually, a forever concept. If those of us who received Christ as our substitute for our sin have everlasting life with Him, then those who will suffer away from Christ will have eternal suffering.
The same word for eternal is used for both the wicked suffering and the just living with God. If the punishment of the wicked is only temporary as cessasionists say, then there will come a day when God will no longer exist! Because the same descriptive term is used for eternal life and eternal punishment is used for the eternal God. The dead are in heaven worshipping God proving that they still exist without their bodies and those who are dead in hell are cognizant and able to feel as well.
Death is the great equalizer, and it gives no second chances for anyone. For those who decide on their rejection are solidified in it after they leave this life.
Luke 12:46-48 tells us the difference between servants who obeyed and disobeyed, where one will be given few stripes another many in punishment. For the Pharisees who took advantage of widows and showed off their religion publicly they will receive the greater condemnation. Mt.23:14, Mk 12:40, Lk 20:47. Wow! This is mentioned three times.
Heb. 10:28-29: “Anyone who has rejected Moses’ law dies without mercy on the testimony of two or three witnesses Of how much worse punishment, do you suppose, will he be thought worthy who has trampled the Son of God underfoot, counted the blood of the covenant by which he was sanctified a common thing, and insulted the Spirit of grace? The law was to bring one to Christ to reject its testimony of showing ones sin is to reject Christ who died for the sin.