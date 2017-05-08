Horrific photos reveal 7-year-old forced to withstand abuse at hands of evil father, stepmother

By Martin Gould In Kansas City, Kansas For Dailymail.com
Adrian Jones was a tiny bag of bones when he died. His last months were a living hell. He was locked behind a plywood door in a shower, made to stand for hours in stagnant water up to his neck, shackled, bound, starved and beaten.
His stepmother called him ‘the boy,’ rather than use his given name. While she and Adrian’s father cared for their six girls, he was singled out for abuse of the worst kind.
And even in death, there was one last indignity. Instead of a proper burial, the seven-year-old was fed to pigs his father had bought specifically for the purpose of getting rid of his emaciated body.
On Monday the last round in the criminal case against the couple, Michael and Heather Jones, will play out in a courtroom in Kansas City, Kansas. Michael, a 46-year-old bail bondsman is expected to be given a life sentence with a minimum of 25 years in prison for Adrian’s murder. Heather, 31, has already received the same sentence and is serving time in a lock-up in Topeka.
Both pleaded guilty to avoid longer sentences.
But as Jones starts his life term the questions of how the system could have failed seven-year-old Adrian remains unanswered.
His grandmother, Judy Conway, is calling for a public inquiry into how no-one helped the football-loving little boy as he went through almost a year of unimaginable agony before he finally succumbed.
‘In Kansas there have been something like 15 cases when something similar to this has happened and only twice have they accepted any blame,’ she told DailyMail.com. ‘Even now, after all this time I still haven’t seen the files.
She wrote to Gov. Sam Brownback to express her dismay. ‘I never heard back,’ she added shaking her head.
The tale of Adrian Jones has shocked Kansas and surrounding states ever since Heather Jones gave her landlady passwords for her computer because she wanted her to send pictures of her children while she awaited trial in custody.
The landlady, mom-of-four Jennifer Hoevers, couldn’t believe her eyes when she clicked on image after image of the cruelty that was heaped on the little boy.
There was video of him shivering as he stood outside, shackled hand and foot wearing just a T-shirt and pajama pants shortly before 6 on a January evening. ‘Let me tell you, Kansas is cold in January,’ Hoevers told DailyMail.com.
In the distressing video, Adrian desperately tries to drink from a cup he can’t pick up because his wrists are handcuffed behind his back.
There were pictures of Adrian bound tightly with rigid kitchen cutting boards beneath the bandages so he could not bend over.
There was a close-up of his lips, covered with angry sores, caused, investigators believe, because he had tried to chew away at his plywood prison.
There were pictures of him blindfolded and strapped to an inversion table — and others of the injuries that caused his legs.
And there was more — much more. Heather had even saved online ads for straitjackets and blanket wraps for transporting human bodies.
‘She never told me that I would find pictures of Adrian — I was just shocked beyond belief at what I saw,’ Hoevers said.
‘I just closed the computer down and spent a good day getting my thoughts together, trying to decide what I should do.’
Graphic pictures of Adrian standing naked in the shower showed him getting thinner and thinner until his tiny frame was skeletal. ‘He looked like the pictures you see of concentration camp survivors,’ said Hoevers.
She took the images to the police shortly after Heather Jones had been sentenced. The horrific evidence of exactly what went on in Jennifer Hoevers’ house was discovered too late to be used in her case — but not too late for Michael’s.
She made contact with Judy Conway and gave her a DVD with everything she found on the computer, warning her of how graphic it was. The first time Conway viewed it she threw up.
Adrian’s grandmother Judy Conway last saw Adrian at Christmas 2012 when Michael Jones invited her to visit. The little boy appeared healthy and happy at the time, she says