Hue Jackson: Browns adding a QB is ‘imperative’

Hue Jackson and his Cleveland Browns staff are coaching the south team at the annual Senior Bowl in Alabama. It gives the team an ability to look at some of the top senior prospects in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft.
With that comes a first-hand look at potential quarterbacks the team may select. Picking No. 1 overall in the draft, Cleveland itself has been linked to Clemson product Deshaun Watson during the early stages of the evaluation process.
And while Watson is not in Mobile for the week-long events, Jackson himself touched on the possibility of the Browns selecting a quarterback with the first pick. He also made sure it was important the media knew it was imperative for Cleveland to add a quarterback during the offseason.
“We all a know a quarterback is very important to our football team. But is he the best player? We’ve got to find that out. We need to put one on our team. We’re going to find one,” Jackson said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I promise you guys that. We’re going to do that. I think that’s imperative. I think we all know that, and that’s what we’re going to accomplish.”