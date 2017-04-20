“I’m overwhelmed but still blessed”

1) Hear my cry, O God; attend unto my prayer.
2) From the end of the earth will I cry unto thee, when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I.
BY PASTOR KISHA JORDAN, City of Refuge Christian Church
Praise the name of Jesus for truly He alone is worthy to be praised. I pray that as you are reading this that you are being healed delivered & set free by the Power of God. God is such a faithful God there is no one like Him nowhere no matter how hard you look.
I greet each and every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ. I was sitting at my desk in my office on this morning. I begin to think about all of the people from across the country that call my office that are going through so much stuff in the body of Christ, and within their own personal life. I begin to pray and as I begin to pray the Lord spoke to my heart and said these very words, “You’re overwhelmed but still blessed.” I begin to give God some praise. I remember when my husband and I was pastoring in Honolulu, Hawaii, I remember I preached this message. The Lord took me to the book of psalms chapter 61:1-8.
I thank God for David, because David let us know that he was human. He had days when he was strong in faith, but then he had days when he was weak. I thank God for him because he was always honest with God. If he was feeling good, bad, or confuse he would always be honest with God. He would tell Him. He did not try to hide like we do. King David had a reason to be overwhelmed. His very own son was trying to kill him. Could you imagine your very own child trying to kill you? This is what David was going through, and David was running for his life. David knew in the God whom He serve and David cried out to God. He said, “Hear my cry oh Lord and attend unto my prayer. From the end of the earth will I cry unto you.”
David said something that blew my mind. He said “when my heart is overwhelm lead me to the Rock that is higher than I. Glory be to God. Thank you Jesus! David said God my heart is overwhelmed, but I know with you I am going to make it. I stopped by on the Pastor Corner on today to tell you that “YOU MIGHT BE OVERWHELMED, BUT YOU ARE STILL BLESSED.”
We have been taught for so long in the church that if we are overwhelmed that, it is a sin. That we must of sinned, or messed up some. This is so not true. You are human and you still here in this earthly body. So sometimes in life you will go through, but keep your head up high because David was overwhelmed. David knew who to call on, and he said when my heart is overwhelmed lead me to the rock that is higher than I. David trusted God so much, and God has always brought him out. He will always bring us out. So hold on. Never let go of God hands. Stay with Him. Watch Him bring you out. You might be overwhelmed, but you are still blessed. Stay focused and keep pushing forward in Jesus’ name. This is just a little motivation from Pastor Kisha Jordan.
Pastor Kisha Jordan is an author, radio and television personality. She is the CEO of Kisha Jordan Ministries.
Awesome word it really blessed me!