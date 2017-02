In Honor of Black History Month, 10 Heroes You May Not Have Heard Of

ANNA ­ARNOLD HEDGEMAN

Hedgeman was an advocate who worked with religious organizations and within the government to mobilize the civil rights movement. Hedgeman became the first African-American graduate of Hamline University in 1922, ANB.org reports . She later worked for a number of religious organizations, most notably the Young Women’s Christian Association, the New York Times reports . Hedgeman also held various roles in the government, including working on Harry S. Truman’s reelection campaign in 1948 and serving in the cabinet of New York Mayor Robert F. Wagner from 1954 to 1958, the first African-American woman to do so, according to NYPL . Hedgeman was also instrumental in the planning of the historic March on Washington in 1963. As the Anna Julie Cooper Center notes , “The name most often associated with the March on Washington is that of Martin Luther King, Jr., but without Hedgeman it is possible the final event that developed would not have materialized.”