Kaepernick donates custom-made suits in front of a New York parole office

Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and current free agent, may not yet be sure where he’s headed next season, but he’s nevertheless making his free time count.
Over the weekend, the football player was spotted in New York City standing outside a parole office, handing out two boxes of his own custom-made suits to those who could use them for upcoming job interviews. Alongside Kaepernick was Hot 97 radio host Nessa, who also brought some of her own donated clothes.
Kap’s good deed is in partnership with 100 Suits, an organization that aims to provide suits and workwear to men and woman preparing for job interviews, as well as tailoring and grooming services.
“By being able to wear appropriate suits to their interviews,” the group’s site reads, “these men and women are better equipped to achieve gainful employment, which will ultimately help them to transition into mainstream society and live more productive lives.”
In November, Kaepernick pledged to donate $1 million to charities over the following ten months. Since then, Kaepernick has given over $100,000 to different causes, including Silicon Valley De-Bug, Meals on Wheels, Communities United for Police Reform, and Causa Justa/Just Cause.