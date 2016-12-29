Kappa’s 10th annual holiday giveaway

ST. PETERSBURG –Members of St. Petersburg Alumni of Kappa Alpha Psi and Victory Church handed out turkeys to some 31 families at the Enoch Davis Center as part of their yearly holiday giveaway.
This year’s giveaway was the largest one yet. Previously the chapter provided five or six turkey dinners, but since partnering with Victory Church they were not only able to handout 31 turkeys, but they also provided nonperishable trimmings to make the holiday dinner complete.
“Of our core principles, one of our objectives for Kappa Alpha Psi, Incorporated is to inspire service in the public interest, and by teaming up with Victory Church we can achieve that objective,” said fraternity Polemarch Tyrone Laury.
Since 1962 Kappa Alpha Psi has been giving back to the community, and Laury said they find it important to help anybody and everybody at this time of year.
“We see this as a means to serve our community and to give back,” he said.
Pastor Kyle Rodgers said many families going through difficulties need to experience some generosity and love, and that he jumped at the opportunity to partner with the fraternity.
“The bottom line for us: find a need and meet it. Find a hurt and heal it,” he said.
The Kappa League Male Leadership Institute was also instrumental in the giveaway as well. They helped with signing in families and delivering turkeys in the St. Petersburg area. This event gave the young men the opportunity to see the importance of community service.
“Doing the holiday basket giveaway is essential to what we’re trying to promote in our members of Kappa League. This event shows us examples of how to give back and impact the lives of people,” said Nathan Larkins, Jr., president of the Kappa League Male Leadership Institute and senior at The Boca Ciega High School.
“That’s important because the measure of your success is not how much money you make, but the affect you have on the community around you,” he finished.