Home / Beyond the Bay / Kindergartner’s mother sprays teacher with lighter fluid after learning of son’s bad behavior
Share the news with your friends!
Related Posts
-
Human remains found in hunt for 25-year-old woman who went missing while getting candy for nephew
-
San Bernardino gunman left handwritten note describing ‘fixing things’ and ‘no regrets’
-
13-Year-old boy will have leg amputated after teacher body slammed him 3 times, causing nerve damage
-
Mom tries to hand toddler to McDonald’s drive thru worker as she battles child’s father who had abducted them