Lakewood High School Jazz Band invited to historic Apollo Theatre

By Allen A. Buchanan, Staff Writer
ST. PETERSBURG — The Lakewood High School Jazz Combo treated city council to one of the songs on their new CD earlier this month.
Councilmember Steve Kornell and Terri Lipsey Scott, chair of the executive board of the Carter G. Woodson African American History shared the news that the band received a formal invitation to perform at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem next spring.
Matthew Sala (alto sax), John Lyles (trumpet), Michael Dodge (baritone sax), Eric Campbell (bassist) and Nicholas Love (drums) squeezed into a tight space to entertain council members. The National Champions of Jazz for 2016 hope to take the Apollo stage by storm from April 6-9.
