It’s something that we don’t normally talk about, but a topic that us women need to get comfortable with a little more… and that’s our vagina and it’s health.

There are so many of us feeling very alone, dealing with a multitude of problems and thinking that the only way to solve the issues are by chomping down on medication or just grinning and bearing it. However, the time has come to change all that, as I uncover some of the most common issues and how we can help ourselves. More at Huffpost Women