Local chapter honors STEM professionals

ST. PETERSBURG — In celebration of the release of the movie ‘Hidden Figures,’ the ladies of Zeta Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Youth Development Foundation of Pinellas County, Inc. co-hosted a private showing of the film Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Muvico Sundial Theater in downtown St. Petersburg. More than 260 guests attended the special viewing and reception.
‘Hidden Figures’ tells the real-life story of mathematician Katherine Johnson and her colleagues Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson who helped launch astronaut John Glenn into space. The three women are also members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Prior to the screening, sorority members, students and community partners recognized and acknowledged the trio depicted in the movie along with other science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals.
Honorees include:
Julia Burke
BS: Biology at Edward Waters College
MS: Public Health at Florida A & M University
STEM Profession: Aspires to attend medical school and become an OB-GYN
Dr. Sherrisse Bryant
BS: Biochemistry at Florida A & M University
Ph.D.: Chemistry at LSU
STEM Profession: Visiting instructor of chemistry at USF
Gladys Cummings
BS: Mathematics at Stillman College
MA: Math Instruction and Curriculum at USF
STEM Profession: Retired mathematics professor at SPC
Joi B. Davies
BS: Mathematics at Florida A & M University
MA: Adult Education at USF
STEM Profession: Associate professor of mathematics at SPC
Dr. Delphinia Davis
BS: Construction Engineering Technology at Florida A & M University
MBA/Ph.D.: Accounting at Capella University
STEM Profession: Licensed General Contractor and owner, Pinnacle Contracting Group
Faya Forde
BS: Pharmacy at Florida A & M University
STEM Profession: Retired pharmacist
Marilyn W. Fudge, MD, MHA
BS: Microbiology/BA: Chemistry at UF/USF
MD: Medicine at UF College of Medicine
MHA: Health Administration at USF
STEM Profession: Assistant OB-GYN Residency Program Director and OB-GYN
Sandra J. Gibson
BS: Industrial Engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology
MS: Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology
STEM Profession: Principal Industrial Engineer
Shauna Gilstrap McCallister
BS: Electrical Engineering at Florida A&M
MS: Electrical Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology
STEM Profession: Principal Environmental Engineer and North America Power Sector Leader
Myrtle Williams (deceased)
BA: Mathematics at Talladega College
MA: Education at USF (Interviewed with NASA before beginning her career in education)
STEM Profession: Mathematics educator and Associate Provost at SPC
“This was an amazing opportunity for our chapter along with the AKA AKAdemy to host the special movie screening. Community support of films such as ‘Hidden Figures’ is important to ensure that our stories and accomplishments continue to be embraced and told on the big screen. The brilliant women depicted in the movie and recognition of our honorees will help spur more young people to pursue STEM careers,” said Manitia Moultrie, AKA AKAdemy program director.
So inspiring to see Professional sisters of color come together to encourage our younger sister. Thank you!