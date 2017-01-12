Home / Featured / Local chapter honors STEM professionals

ST. PETERSBURG — In celebration of the release of the movie ‘Hidden Figures,’ the ladies of Zeta Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the Youth Development Foundation of Pinellas County, Inc. co-hosted a private showing of the film Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Muvico Sundial Theater in downtown St. Petersburg. More than 260 guests attended the special viewing and reception.

‘Hidden Figures’ tells the real-life story of mathematician Katherine Johnson and her colleagues Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson who helped launch astronaut John Glenn into space. The three women are also members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Prior to the screening, sorority members, students and community partners recognized and acknowledged the trio depicted in the movie along with other science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professionals.

Honorees include:

Julia Burke

BS: Biology at Edward Waters College

MS: Public Health at Florida A & M University

STEM Profession: Aspires to attend medical school and become an OB-GYN

Dr. Sherrisse Bryant

BS: Biochemistry at Florida A & M University

Ph.D.: Chemistry at LSU

STEM Profession: Visiting instructor of chemistry at USF

Gladys Cummings

BS: Mathematics at Stillman College

MA: Math Instruction and Curriculum at USF

STEM Profession: Retired mathematics professor at SPC

Joi B. Davies

BS: Mathematics at Florida A & M University

MA: Adult Education at USF

STEM Profession: Associate professor of mathematics at SPC

Dr. Delphinia Davis

BS: Construction Engineering Technology at Florida A & M University

MBA/Ph.D.: Accounting at Capella University

STEM Profession: Licensed General Contractor and owner, Pinnacle Contracting Group

Faya Forde

BS: Pharmacy at Florida A & M University

STEM Profession: Retired pharmacist

Marilyn W. Fudge, MD, MHA

BS: Microbiology/BA: Chemistry at UF/USF

MD: Medicine at UF College of Medicine

MHA: Health Administration at USF

STEM Profession: Assistant OB-GYN Residency Program Director and OB-GYN

Sandra J. Gibson

BS: Industrial Engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology

MS: Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology

STEM Profession: Principal Industrial Engineer

Shauna Gilstrap McCallister

BS: Electrical Engineering at Florida A&M

MS: Electrical Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology

STEM Profession: Sr. Product Manufacturing Engineer

Monica McIntosh

BS: Biology at Tuskegee University

STEM Profession: Educator

Manitia Moultrie

BS: Biology/Chemistry at FSU

MS: Engineering Management at USF

STEM Profession: Principal Environmental Engineer and North America Power Sector Leader

Myrtle Williams (deceased)

BA: Mathematics at Talladega College

MA: Education at USF (Interviewed with NASA before beginning her career in education)

STEM Profession: Mathematics educator and Associate Provost at SPC

“This was an amazing opportunity for our chapter along with the AKA AKAdemy to host the special movie screening. Community support of films such as ‘Hidden Figures’ is important to ensure that our stories and accomplishments continue to be embraced and told on the big screen.  The brilliant women depicted in the movie and recognition of our honorees will help spur more young people to pursue STEM careers,” said Manitia Moultrie, AKA AKAdemy program director.

Movie goers are encouraged to support and view the movie with friends, family and students. For tickets, visit www.HiddenFiguresTickets.com.

One thought on “Local chapter honors STEM professionals

  1. Diane Bush Hiliiard

    So inspiring to see Professional sisters of color come together to encourage our younger sister. Thank you!

    Reply

