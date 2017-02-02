Love is in the Air – Every Day!

Chocolates? Roses? Been there, done that. Everyone wants to make sure the special someone in their lives knows how much they care. Here are some easy and fun ways to prove that he or she is number one in your book.
Make a Playlist of “Your Songs”
Whether it was playing when you first met or is the soundtrack to your favorite movie, every couple has songs that mean something special to them. In the car, leave a CD or MP3 player stocked with your most memorable tunes as a special surprise and a suddenly-better commute.
Do the house chores. Seriously.
Fix that item you’ve been saying you would fix forever. Empty the dishwasher and clean the bathroom. When they get home, have all the chores done, that way the only thing left to do is enjoy each other’s company.
Put Pen to Paper
Hide little notes with heartfelt sentiments on the refrigerator, on the nightstand, taped to the computer screen – any place they might stumble upon it throughout a typical day. Your note might be found after a long meeting or last-minute deadline, providing a moment of reprieve and happiness during a hectic day.
Raise a Glass and Indulge – Together
Toast each other with some tasty treats. Pop some bubbly, then enjoy mixing these recipes together.
For more romantic wines and recipes, visit www.barefootwines.com.
For the brownies:
1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces
4 ounces dark chocolate, chopped
2 eggs, at room temperature
3/4 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
For the glaze:
2 ounces semisweet chocolate
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
In small pot over low heat, melt 1/2 cup of butter and 4 ounces of dark chocolate together until smooth.
Add eggs one at a time, and whisk to combine after each addition.
Add sugar and vanilla and stir to combine.
Add flour, cocoa powder and salt and stir until smooth.
Transfer batter into a 9 x 9 aluminum foil lined baking pan and place it into the oven for 25 minutes and bake until done.
While brownies are baking, melt together semisweet chocolate and 1 tablespoon of unsalted butter for the glaze. Once melted, set aside.
When brownies are done, let them cool.
Once cooled, drizzle glaze over brownies, and spread it on top using an offset spatula.
Barefoot Bubbly Ruby Red Bliss
Makes: 2 servings
3 ounces cranberry juice
1/2 ounce lime juice
6 ounces Barefoot Red Moscato Champagne
2 skewer cranberries for garnish
Place chilled juices in flutes. Top with Barefoot Bubbly Red Moscato. Garnish with cranberries.