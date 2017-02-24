We Value Diversity. We Value Education. We Value History.
Luncheon, movie and discussion at the Woodson Museum
BY ABIGAIL PAYNE, Neighborhood News Bureau
ST. PETERSBURG – The ability to learn is an essential part of life. It is a form of acquisition that continues throughout our lives. A part of learning is being able to discuss what has been learned and to understand what other points of views and personal experiences can provide.
At the first mid-month, mid-week matinee offered by the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum, it was an opportunity to learn. A mixed crowd, varied in age, background, experience and education filled the building last Thursday afternoon.
Terri Lipsey Scott, chair of the museum’s board of directors, hosted a soulful luncheon that included chicken, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and much more. With roughly 25 people in attendance, the small crowd chose the documentary “13th” instead of Lee Daniel’s “The Butler.”
The documentary explored the topic of the prison system in the United States. It also shed light on how the history and re-design of slavery, the economy and the political structure of the nation continues over and over throughout history to subjugate the African-American community.
With our newly elected president and his controversial election still sparking debates, the discussion was a non-stop debate that allowed the younger members to learn from their elders and for the seniors to hear how the younger generation thinks and feel.
With guidance advising the attendees on “What should we do?” and “How can we encourage change?” the event was more successful than Lipsey Scott had anticipated.
Events such as these encourage the community to come out and discuss and educate themselves while allowing them to step outside of their comfort zones and talk about issues occurring in and around the community.
This screening was not just for the African-American community; it was open to the entire public because to make progression, one community cannot do it alone.