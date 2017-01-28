Malcolm X daughter, granddaughter arrested for driving stolen truck filled with injured pitbulls

By ASSOCIATED PRESS // Source, The DailyMail
Malcolm X’s daughter and granddaughter have been charged with theft and animal cruelty after seven severely injured pit bulls were found in the back of a stolen rental truck.
Malikah Shabazz, 51, and her daughter Bettih Shabazz, 19, were arrested on Wednesday night in a Wal-Mart parking lot in La Plata, Maryland.
Police found the pit pull terriers, some with severe injuries, in the back of the truck stacked in crates in ‘inhumane conditions’.
Animal control took the dogs to the Tri-County Animal Shelters where they are currently in a stable condition.
Officers caught the descendants of black Muslim leader Malcolm X after an officer ran a tag on the U-Haul truck earlier that night.
He found the truck had been reported stolen to Vermont State Police earlier on Wednesday.
A Charles County sheriff’s officer located the vehicle in the Wal-Mart parking lost at about 10pm.
Malikah Shabazz was charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and theft. Her teenage daughter Bettih Shabazz was charged with theft.
Both women gave New Hampshire addresses. They’ve been released after posting $2,000 bond.
No defense attorneys are listed in court records.
Malcolm X was a divisive figure in the 1960s famous for trying to empower the African American community with firebrand speeches during the height of their fight for civil rights in the United States.
He was only married once to his wife Betty and the couple had six children together.
On February 21, 1965, he was shot 15 times at close range at a speaking engagement in Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom. He was 39.
