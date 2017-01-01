Man who died from multiple organ failure after struggle with police died of bath salts, not cops

A man who was restrained and punched in the face by police officers died three days later from accidental causes, according to an autopsy report that pointed to his drug use.

Tawon Boyd of Middle River, Maryland, died on September 21, 2016 from multiple organ failure which was likely caused by a drug commonly called ‘bath salts’, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The 21-year-old struggled with Baltimore County police officers after he made two 911 calls on September 18, but the autopsy report said it was ‘unlikely that restraint by law enforcement caused or significantly contributed to his death’.

Boyd made two 911 calls on September 18, and his girlfriend Deona Styron could be heard in the background saying he needed medical attention.

Boyd ‘appeared to be confused and paranoid’ and told responding officers there was someone in his house when there was in fact no intruder, according to a police.

His girlfriend also told officers he was acting ‘crazy’.

The confrontation with police began after Boyd repeatedly banged on the door of a neighbor’s home and officers tried to pull him away to keep him from going inside, according to the police report.

Police tried to talk with Boyd, but he began screaming. He also tried to enter several marked police cars and refused to obey orders to lie down and put his hands on his back.

He grabbed and kicked at the officers, injuring three, before one punched Boyd twice in the face as the young man held onto him, police said.

The confrontation lasted about five minutes, and officers held Boyd down with their arms and legs, the police report stated.

The autopsy report says emergency medical workers believed Boyd was in an ‘excited delirium state’ and administered the anti-psychotic medication Haldol.

Boyd calmed down, but then went into cardiac arrest, medical examiners said. He was revived by cardiopulmonary resuscitation and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Boyd’s grandmother Linda Burch said police used too much force to restrain him, but an autopsy report found that was an unlikely factor in the 21-year-old’s death.

The report said: ‘It is unlikely that restraint by law enforcement caused or significantly contributed to his death based on the reported circumstances and timeline of the restraint.’

A. Dwight Pettit, a lawyer for Boyd’s family, said questions still remain about Boyd’s medical care by emergency responders, and plans to launch an independent review.

‘We think that there’s obviously something wrong here, beyond question, that somebody that calls to reach out for help ends up dead,’ Pettit said.

Boyd worked as a forklift operator and had a three-year-old son with his girlfriend, who was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

WHAT ARE BATH SALTS?

Bath salts, or synthetic cathinones, are a synthetic street drug made to replicate the high of amphetamines, cocaine, and MDMA.

Bath salts are known to contain mephedrone, MDPV, and methylone, which can trigger neurological and psychiatric effects.

This includes rapid heartbeat, hyperthermia, breakdown of muscle fibers, palpitations, seizures, paranoia, hallucinations, and delusions.

MDPV is 10 times more potent than cocaine and overwhelms the brain as neurons ‘fire like crazy.’

This can bring on seizures and bizarre behavior, and lingers in the body for hours or even days.

And, the drug is highly addictive, causing people to keep coming back despite the terrifying effects.